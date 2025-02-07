We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 50%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $319.09 million, exhibiting an increase of 25.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchising and other' reaching $29.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' should arrive at $289.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Total shop count' stands at 982. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 831 in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of shops - Franchised' will reach 308. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 289.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of shops - Company-operated' will reach 674. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 542.
Analysts expect 'Same shop sales growth' to come in at 1.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned' will reach 2.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net - new shop openings' at 33. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>
Shares of Dutch Bros have demonstrated returns of +20.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BROS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>