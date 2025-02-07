Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Albemarle (ALB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.41 per share, indicating a decline of 122.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.38 billion, representing a decrease of 41.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 18.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Albemarle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' reaching $737.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -56% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Ketjen' will reach $300.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Specialties' stands at $341.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties' will reach $59.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.84 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Albemarle have returned -9.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, ALB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview