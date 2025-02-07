We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Wabtec (WAB) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.59 billion, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wabtec metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales to external customers- Transit Segment' will reach $748.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales to external customers- Freight Segment' should arrive at $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' to reach $390.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $347 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' of $109.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' reaching $101.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $86 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' will likely reach $336.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $246 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Wabtec have returned +8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, WAB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.