Insights Into Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.29 billion, representing an increase of 26% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Restaurant Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' will reach $301.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $729.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs)' should come in at $51.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System-wide sales- TH' of $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable Sales - PLK - Global' should arrive at -0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable Sales - FHS - Global' at -2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' stands at 2.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.4%.
Analysts expect 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - Consolidated - Global' to come in at 32,081. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31,070.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' reaching 1.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' to reach 1,315. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,265 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' will likely reach 3,526. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,394 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' will reach 7,109. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,144 in the same quarter last year.
Restaurant Brands shares have witnessed a change of +2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), QSR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.