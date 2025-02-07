We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $539.74 million, increasing 12.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tyler Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscriptions' stands at $347.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $63.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Recurring' should arrive at $460.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Hardware and other' at $7.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' will reach $7.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance' should come in at $113.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Non-Recurring' to reach $78.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Hardware and other' reaching $3.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.58 million.
Over the past month, shares of Tyler Technologies have returned +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, TYL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.