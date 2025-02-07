Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Avantor (AVTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of -1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avantor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Bioscience Production: $560.80 million versus $563.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Laboratory Solutions: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Laboratory Solutions: $147.40 million compared to the $147.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$17.20 million versus -$16.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Bioscience Production: $149.20 million compared to the $139.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Avantor here>>>

Shares of Avantor have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise