Compared to Estimates, Fortive (FTV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fortive (FTV - Free Report) reported $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $710.80 million versus $697.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $341.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $352.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Sales- Precision Technologies: $567.70 million compared to the $578.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Precision Technologies: $113.60 million compared to the $142.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $199.60 million compared to the $184.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $46.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.69 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $93.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $97.89 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $256.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.04 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies: $147.40 million compared to the $157.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Other: -$53 million compared to the -$33.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Fortive have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

