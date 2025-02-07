Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CBOE (CBOE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) reported $524.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was -1.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures: $1.77 compared to the $1.76 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options: 11.63 million versus 11.28 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volume by Product - Options: 15.67 million versus 15.17 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options: $0.91 compared to the $0.90 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- Access and capacity fees: $95 million compared to the $96.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $23.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees: $378.60 million compared to the $378.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $762.60 million compared to the $754.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees: $25.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Revenues- Global FX- Transaction and Clearing Fees: $16.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenues- Regulatory fees: $151.20 million compared to the $88.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +216.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees- Global FX: $16.20 million compared to the $16.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CBOE have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

