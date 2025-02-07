We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest market close, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) reached $22.76, with a -1.09% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.36%.
The the stock of company has risen by 49.32% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.26, reflecting a 39.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $188.17 million, indicating a 10.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.78, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.