We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Emcor Group (EME) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) standing at $461.75, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 1.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.54, indicating a 23.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.87 billion, indicating a 12.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Emcor Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.44, so one might conclude that Emcor Group is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.