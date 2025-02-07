We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) reached $44.54, with a +1.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.36%.
The the stock of company has risen by 4.42% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.18, marking a 60.93% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $985 million, reflecting a 5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.59 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.