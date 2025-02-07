We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
B2Gold (BTG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) reached $2.53, with a +1.61% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.36%.
The gold, silver and copper miner's stock has dropped by 4.6% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, B2Gold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.26, which means B2Gold is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that BTG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.