Quanta Services (PWR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $312.24, demonstrating a +0.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had lost 0.36% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Quanta Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.64, showcasing a 29.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.63 billion, indicating a 14.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. Quanta Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Quanta Services is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.11 for its industry.
Investors should also note that PWR has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.47.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.