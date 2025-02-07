We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The latest trading session saw XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) ending at $16.93, denoting a -0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.
The company's stock has climbed by 40.86% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 16.89% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.