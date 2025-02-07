Back to top

Avino Silver (ASM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Avino Silver (ASM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.34, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 44.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Avino Silver to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.2 million, indicating a 37.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Avino Silver is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.55.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

