Plains All American (PAA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.4 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -4.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plains All American performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Crude oil pipeline tariff volumes- Total: 9028 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 10034.47 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- NGL: $535 million compared to the $273.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- NGL: $154 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.16 million.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil: $569 million compared to the $592.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Plains All American have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

