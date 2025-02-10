We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Buy 2 Alger Mutual Funds for Strong Returns
Alger was established in 1964, and its headquarters are located in New York City. It provides growth equity investment management specialized for managed mutual funds, ETFs and separately managed accounts. The mutual funds are based on a research-driven process to pinpoint companies that may be at a point of a change in management, products, or structure. Alger offers funds across different market capitalizations, including large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap strategies. Its investment team conducts fundamental research to create growth opportunities. All these attributes make Alger mutual funds a good and worthy investment option.
We have chosen two Alger mutual funds, Alger Focus Equity (ALGRX - Free Report) and Alger Growth & Income (ALBAX - Free Report) , which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Alger Focus Equity fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. ALGRX focuses on growing companies that generally have broad product lines, markets, financial resources and depth of management.
Patrick Kelly has been the lead manager of ALGRX since Dec. 1, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (12.5%), Microsoft Corp (11%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (6.2%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.
ALGRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.9% and 19.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. ALGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Alger Growth & Income seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of companies with growth potential and fixed-income securities, with emphasis on income-producing securities that appear to have some potential for capital appreciation.
Brandon D. Bond has been the lead manager of ALBAX since Feb. 1, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (9.3%), Apple Inc. (7.7%) and Broadcom Inc. (4.8%) as of July 31, 2024.
ALBAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.7% and 14.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. ALBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
