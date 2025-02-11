Back to top

Unveiling Avient (AVNT) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Avient (AVNT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a decline of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $751.23 million, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Avient metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Specialty Engineered Materials' to come in at $277.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Color, Additives and Inks' will reach $478.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (Loss)- Color, Additives and Inks' to reach $62.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income (Loss)- Specialty Engineered Materials' reaching $33.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Avient have experienced a change of +10.3% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


