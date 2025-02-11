We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to JFrog (FROG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. Revenues are expected to be $114.16 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JFrog metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- License- self-managed' to reach $5.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' at $109.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customers >$100k in ARR' of 999. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 886 in the same quarter of the previous year.
