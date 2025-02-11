We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of SolarWinds (SWI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $202.82 million, increasing 2.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SolarWinds metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Recurring' should come in at $192.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $82.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Maintenance' to come in at $109.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- License' will reach $11.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscription ARR' will likely reach $306,525.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $233,176.
View all Key Company Metrics for SolarWinds here>>>
Shares of SolarWinds have experienced a change of +32.8% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SWI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>