We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $124.09 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hercules Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Fee Income' will likely reach $6.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.40 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Total interest and dividend income' to come in at $119.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.20 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Interest and dividend income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' of $113.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.83 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' will reach $7.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.37 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hercules Capital here>>>
Shares of Hercules Capital have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HTGC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>