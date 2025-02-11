See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Essential Properties (EPRT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $120.68 million, representing an increase of 23.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Essential Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables' will likely reach $6.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental revenue' stands at $112.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $31.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.44 million in the same quarter last year.
Essential Properties shares have witnessed a change of +3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EPRT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>