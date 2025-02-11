We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Wynn (WYNN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, indicating a decline of 33.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.78 billion, representing a decrease of 3.4% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wynn metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Macau Operations' should arrive at $908.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' to reach $649.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' of $215.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Wynn Macau' will reach $364.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations' stands at $629.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $657.56 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas' should come in at $510.98. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $561.
Analysts predict that the 'Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas' will reach $574.60. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $631.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $1.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas' at 88.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Table Games Win - Wynn Palace - Mass market' reaching $490.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $404.47 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Table Drop - Wynn Palace - Mass market' will likely reach $2.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Vip Table Games Win - Wynn Palace - VIP' to come in at $97.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $93.89 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>
Shares of Wynn have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WYNN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.