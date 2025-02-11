We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Ingersoll (IR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.91 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ingersoll metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies' to come in at $395.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services' at $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies' stands at $119.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94.10 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services' should come in at $462.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $453.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Ingersoll have returned +4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, IR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>