Countdown to DexCom (DXCM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DexCom metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Hardware' will likely reach $46.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -46.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sensor and other' at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States' should come in at $796.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International' of $307.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, DexCom shares have recorded returns of +13.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXCM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


