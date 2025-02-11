We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $670.11 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bright Horizons metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Full service center-based child care' should arrive at $485.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Educational advisory and other services' to come in at $31.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Back-up care' should come in at $152.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted income from operations- Educational advisory and other services' to reach $7.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.91 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted income from operations- Back-up care' will reach $34.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.43 million.
Over the past month, Bright Horizons shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BFAM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.