Company News for Feb 10, 2025

  • Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT - Free Report) grew 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents.
  • Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL - Free Report) plummeted 26.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.94 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion.
  • Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) jumped 2.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 25 cents per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
  • Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) soared 17.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $460 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451.8 million.

