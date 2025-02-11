Back to top

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG - Free Report) reported $165.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.8%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GCM Grosvenor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee-paying AUM - Private Markets Strategies: $42.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.88 billion.
  • Fee-paying AUM Total: $64.77 billion compared to the $65.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fee-paying AUM - Absolute Return Strategies: $22.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.44 billion.
  • Assets Under Management: $80.08 billion versus $81.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other operating income: $1.10 million versus $1.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Incentive fees: $56.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58 million.
  • Management fees: $107.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.98 million.
Shares of GCM Grosvenor have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

