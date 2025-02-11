We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CleanSpark (CLSK) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CLSK recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
Shares of CLSK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that CLSK could be poised for a continued surge.
Looking at CLSK's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors should think about putting CLSK on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.