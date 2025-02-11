Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Coty (COTY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $638.60 million compared to the $684.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $191.50 million compared to the $202.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $839.80 million versus $842.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Net Revenues- Prestige: $1.12 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty: $553.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $591.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige: $260 million versus $246.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty: $73.70 million versus $77.42 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Coty have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

