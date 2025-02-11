We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $236.65, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
The the stock of sporting goods retailer has risen by 1.77% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.46, showcasing a 10.13% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion, down 3.25% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.77.
Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.