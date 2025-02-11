We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) closed at $16.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 3.38% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.69% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 2.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.45 million, up 4.29% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gladstone Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.43 for its industry.
Investors should also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.