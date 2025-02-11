We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CRH (CRH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
CRH (CRH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $102.07, demonstrating a -1.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
The building material company's stock has climbed by 12.6% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
The upcoming earnings release of CRH will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 15.5% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.27 billion, indicating a 6.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.5% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CRH is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.73.
We can additionally observe that CRH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.