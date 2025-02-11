We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) closed at $92.93, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Shares of the financial services company have appreciated by 10.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.72, up 86.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 102.05% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% higher. Right now, Jackson Financial possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Jackson Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.77 for its industry.
The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.