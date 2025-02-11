We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Autodesk (ADSK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) standing at $304.99, reflecting a +1.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.13, indicating a 1.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion, up 11.01% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Autodesk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Autodesk is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Autodesk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.6. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.31.
Also, we should mention that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 2.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.21.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.