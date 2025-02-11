Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATS Corporation (ATS - Free Report) is a global provider of automation solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) is a rail-based freight transportation services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CSX Corporation (CSX) - free report >>

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) - free report >>

ATS Corporation (ATS) - free report >>

Published in

transportation