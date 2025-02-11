We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Space ETF (UFO) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Procure Space ETF (UFO - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 74.2% from its 52-week low of $15.09 per share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
UFO in Focus
The underlying S-Network Space Index measures the performance of companies engaged in space-related industries. KBWB charges 75 bps in fees per year (see: all the industrials ETFs here).
Why the Move
Most components of the fund – Intuitive Machines, Rocket Lab and Planet Labs – soared in the last trading session. Rocket Lab recently announced that it has completed its 59th Electron mission, delivering five satellites to Low Earth Orbit for Kinéis, a French Internet-of-Things (IoT) constellation operator. This marked Rocket Lab’s first Electron launch of 2025 and fourth for Kinéis to date.
Also, in his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump set an ambitious goal: reaching Mars. The ambition is favoring Elon Musk’s SpaceX and several publicly traded space stocks.
More Gains Ahead?
The ETF UFO might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 63.21, which gives cues of a further rally.