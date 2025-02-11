We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Zebra Technologies Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, before market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, which indicates growth of 29.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $3.95 per share, indicating an increase of 131% from a year ago.
The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 10.2%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Zebra Technologies this earnings season.
Factors Likely to Have Influenced ZBRA’s Q4 Performance
Solid demand for mobile computing products and data capture solutions is expected to have driven Enterprise Visibility & Mobility’s fourth-quarter performance. An increase in sales of services and software, driven by retail software wins, is also likely to have augmented its top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues is pegged at $871 million, which indicates a 34.4% increase from the year-ago number.
Recovery in demand for RFID (radio frequency identification) products is anticipated to have driven the performance of the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment. However, weakness in the printing solution end market is likely to have offset some gains. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s revenues is pegged at $441 million, indicating 27.5% growth from the year-ago number.
The company’s focus on boosting digital capabilities, optimizing the supply chain, and expanding data analytics capability and marketing activities is likely to have boosted its performance. Also, ZBRA’s expanded cost-reduction program and employee voluntary retirement plan are likely to have boosted its margins and profitability.
Given the company’s extensive geographic presence, its operations are subject to foreign exchange headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar is likely to have hurt Zebra Technologies' overseas business.
Zebra Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Zebra Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote
Earnings Whisper
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZBRA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.
Earnings ESP: Zebra Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at $3.95. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
