We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Altice USA (ATUS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 115.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.24 billion, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Altice USA metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Residential revenue- Video' stands at $704.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential revenue- Broadband' should arrive at $898.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential revenue- Telephony' should come in at $66.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Residential revenue' of $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Customer Relationships - Residential Unique Customer Relationships' to come in at 4.2 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.36 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Relationships - SMB Unique Customer Relationships' will reach 377.59 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 380.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Pay TV / Video Subscribers' to reach 1.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.17 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Broadband Subscribers' will reach 4.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.17 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Telephony Subscribers' reaching 1.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Homes Passed - Total / Total Passings' will reach 9.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Residential ARPU' will likely reach $134.80. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $136.01.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Customer Relationships - Total Unique Customer Relationships' at 4.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.74 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Altice USA have returned +14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, ATUS carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>