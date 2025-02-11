We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for AtriCure (ATRC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $124.3 million, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AtriCure metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'United States Revenue- Pain management' stands at $16.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'United States Revenue- Total ablation' of $60.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'International Revenue- Total ablation' reaching $13.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.6% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'United States Revenue- Total' at $99.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'International Revenue- Appendage management' to come in at $8.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'United States Revenue- Open ablation' will reach $31.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'International Revenue- Open ablation' will reach $9.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation' will reach $11.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'United States Revenue- Appendage management' should come in at $39.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
Analysts forecast 'International Revenue- Total' to reach $21.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for AtriCure here>>>
Shares of AtriCure have experienced a change of +22.2% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ATRC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>