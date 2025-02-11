We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rapid7 (RPD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $212.25 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rapid7 metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services' reaching $8.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should arrive at $203.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annualized recurring revenue' will likely reach $839.91 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $805.67 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of customers' will reach 11,690. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,526 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARR per customer' should come in at $72,160.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69,900.
The consensus estimate for 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services' stands at $2.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.49 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products' will reach $155.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.78 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rapid7 here>>>
Shares of Rapid7 have experienced a change of +0.4% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>