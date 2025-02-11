We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Huntsman (HUN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share, reflecting an increase of 42.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 95.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Huntsman metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Polyurethanes' will reach $958.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Advanced Materials' to come in at $254.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Performance Products' will reach $256.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Polyurethanes' will likely reach $47.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Materials' of $36.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Products' will reach $24.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28 million.
Shares of Huntsman have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>