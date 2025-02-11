Back to top

Company News for Feb 11, 2025

  • Shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) soared 26.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) slid 3% after reports emerged that Elon Musk was making a $97.4 billion bid to buy the nonprofit organization that controls OpenAI.
  • Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK - Free Report) soared 12.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) plunged 8.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.72 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.

