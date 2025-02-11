Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Leidos (LDOS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.37 billion, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion, representing a surprise of +5.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Health & Civil: $1.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.
  • Revenues- National Security and Digital: $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion.
  • Revenues- Commercial & International: $604 million versus $565.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Defense Systems: $539 million compared to the $533.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -75.6% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems: $2 million compared to the $33.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems: $19 million versus $50.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- National Security & Digital: $175 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.34 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Health & Civil: $287 million versus $220.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- National Security and Digital: $184 million versus $170.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Commercial & International: $48 million compared to the $46.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Health & Civil: $279 million compared to the $253.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Commercial & International: $40 million compared to the $30.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Leidos have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

