Image: Bigstock

Fidelity National (FIS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.6 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Banking Solutions: $1.72 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other: $61 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $51.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
  • Revenue- Capital Market Solutions: $821 million versus $807.86 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
Shares of Fidelity National have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

