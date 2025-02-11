We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, AutoNation (AN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported $7.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $4.97 for the same period compares to $5.02 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.64 billion, representing a surprise of +8.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.26.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Retail vehicle unit sales - Total: 136,263 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128,985.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed - New: $52,849 versus $50,903.06 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed - Used: $27,119 compared to the $25,965.63 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance: $2,686 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,678.80.
- Retail vehicle unit sales - Used: 64,829 compared to the 64,696 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Other: $6.50 million compared to the $7.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
- Revenue- New Vehicle: $3.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Revenue- Parts and service: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Finance and insurance net: $366 million compared to the $345.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail used vehicle: $1.76 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $153.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
Shares of AutoNation have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.