Compared to Estimates, Carlyle (CG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carlyle Group (CG - Free Report) reported $948.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of -7.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $163.53 billion compared to the $173.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP: $85.11 billion compared to the $84.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $441.02 billion versus $456.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $98.03 billion versus $104.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $31.60 million compared to the $28.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.1% year over year.
  • Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $245.70 million compared to the $340.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $539.90 million versus $539.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $80.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +133%.
  • Fee related performance revenues: $34.20 million compared to the $39.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $654.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $615.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Revenues- Global Credit- Fund management fees: $137.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Revenues- Global Credit- Total fee revenues: $238.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
Shares of Carlyle have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

