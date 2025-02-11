We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Brixmor Property (BRX) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Brixmor Property in Focus
Headquartered in New York, Brixmor Property (BRX - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -5.96% so far this year. The owner and operator of shopping centers is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.29 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.39%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 3.96% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.15 is up 5.5% from last year. Brixmor Property has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.16%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Brixmor's current payout ratio is 52%, meaning it paid out 52% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, BRX expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.22 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.23% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BRX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).