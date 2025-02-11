We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cellebrite to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Cellebrite (CLBT - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 15, before market open.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 42.2%.
CLBT’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cellebrite’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $107.9 million, indicating a 16% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of rising traction with the company’s case-to-closure platform and the impacts of ongoing investment in market-leading. The top line is anticipated to have been driven by an increase in subscription filters.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Cellebrite DI Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cellebrite DI Ltd. Quote
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 10 cents per share, hinting at a 9.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We believe that the increase in expenses due to higher personnel costs between sales and marketing, and R&D organizations and one-time project expenses within R&D have affected the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About CLBT
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cellebrite this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CLBT currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
