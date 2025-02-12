Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Red Rock Resorts (RRR - Free Report) reported $495.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.58 million, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Rock Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Casino: $326.54 million versus $324.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Room: $52.32 million versus $53.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage: $92.07 million versus $86.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $24.77 million compared to the $24.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations: $492.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate and other: $3.06 million versus $3.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations: $223.90 million versus $216.48 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other: -$21.50 million versus -$19.74 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Red Rock Resorts have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

